Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 201.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 615.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.76.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

