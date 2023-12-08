Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 105,210 Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,210 shares during the period. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,529,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 340,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 179,862 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 33,684.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 80,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. 112,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,286. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $26.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

