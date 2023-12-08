Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 466,687 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 20.0% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $166,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,648. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

