Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,010,000 after buying an additional 2,372,350 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,178,000 after acquiring an additional 583,243 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,963,000 after acquiring an additional 364,932 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.29. 332,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.94. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $54.43.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

