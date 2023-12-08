Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Has $92.56 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,230,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.61% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $92,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.57. The stock had a trading volume of 156,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,190. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

