Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 237 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.1% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,162,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.91. The stock had a trading volume of 611,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,426. The firm has a market cap of $132.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average is $113.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

