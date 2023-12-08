Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 8,793 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 106,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.66. The stock had a trading volume of 756,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,660. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

