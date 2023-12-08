Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.80. 1,924,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,817,873. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

