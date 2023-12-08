Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after buying an additional 541,820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after acquiring an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTI traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.79. 503,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,454. The company has a market cap of $322.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.76 and its 200 day moving average is $218.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

