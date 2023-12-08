Reviewing TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) and NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NEXT and TJX Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXT N/A N/A N/A TJX Companies 7.85% 62.67% 14.13%

Dividends

NEXT pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. TJX Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. NEXT pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TJX Companies pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TJX Companies has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NEXT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXT N/A N/A N/A $3.87 21.88 TJX Companies $52.33 billion 1.94 $3.50 billion $3.53 25.21

This table compares NEXT and TJX Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TJX Companies has higher revenue and earnings than NEXT. NEXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TJX Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.2% of NEXT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of TJX Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of TJX Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NEXT and TJX Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXT 1 4 4 0 2.33 TJX Companies 0 2 13 0 2.87

TJX Companies has a consensus price target of $99.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.22%. Given TJX Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TJX Companies is more favorable than NEXT.

Summary

TJX Companies beats NEXT on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments. It operates through retail stores, online retail platform, and franchise stores. The company also offers consumer credit; NEXT branded products; and women's, men's, children's, homeware, and beauty products under the LABEL brand, and other third-party brands. In addition, it provides property management services, including holding and lease of properties. The company was formerly known as J Hepworth & Son and changed its name to NEXT plc in 1986. NEXT plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Enderby, the United Kingdom.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise. The TJX Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

