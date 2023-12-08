Reviewing Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Free Report) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.76, indicating that its share price is 276% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sharing Economy International alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Tucows shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International N/A N/A N/A Tucows -26.04% -116.01% -9.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Tucows’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $320,000.00 0.00 -$4.15 million N/A N/A Tucows $331.29 million 0.81 -$27.57 million ($7.97) -3.09

Sharing Economy International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tucows.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sharing Economy International and Tucows, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Sharing Economy International

(Get Free Report)

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provision of consulting and office support services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

About Tucows

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services. This segment also provides billing solutions under Platypus brand. The Tucows Domains segment offers name registration and value added services under OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, EPAG and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Economy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Economy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.