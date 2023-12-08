Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.56.

Several brokerages have commented on REYN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $31.93.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.38 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.02%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 71.88%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

