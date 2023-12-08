RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
RGC Resources Price Performance
NASDAQ RGCO opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $208.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
RGC Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 69.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RGC Resources
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
Read More
