RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

RGC Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $208.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RGC Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 32.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 58.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 84,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $4,278,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

