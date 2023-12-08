RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.57.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins set a C$24.50 target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.50 target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.
In other news, Director Marie Josee Lamothe purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,250.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
