Riposte Capital LLC Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Riposte Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Harley-Davidson comprises 2.2% of Riposte Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Riposte Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Harley-Davidson worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $32.35. 99,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,136. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

