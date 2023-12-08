Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN)

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BHVN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

Biohaven Price Performance

NYSE:BHVN opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 113,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,014.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,454,682. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 17,817 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $402,129.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,525,788 shares in the company, valued at $34,437,035.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 113,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,454,682. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 154,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,138. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven by 14.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Biohaven by 12.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC boosted its position in Biohaven by 20.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

