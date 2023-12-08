Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. East Coast Asset Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 324,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,333,000 after acquiring an additional 169,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $422.89. 876,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,407. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $402.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $423.08.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

