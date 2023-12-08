Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $673,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 216,100 shares in the company, valued at $41,594,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $2,600,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $673,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 216,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,594,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,780 shares of company stock worth $34,734,463. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.2 %

ANET stock traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.04. 692,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.68. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $223.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

