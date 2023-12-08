Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $632,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Southern were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 9.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1,073.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.9% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 108,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $71.41. 348,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,672. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

