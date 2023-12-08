Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA remained flat at $42.17 on Friday. 2,037,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,620,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $169.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

View Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.