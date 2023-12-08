Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 280 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.84. 96,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,184. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $161.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.01%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,804 shares of company stock worth $3,982,036 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

