Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,175,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553,596 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Roku were worth $75,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Roku by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $1,249,908.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,789.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,908.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,789.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $155,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,348.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,177 shares of company stock worth $4,242,209 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $100.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.40. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $108.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cannonball Research raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Roku

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.