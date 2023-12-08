Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Brenton R. Turner Sells 30,000 Shares

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,077,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,740,978.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $10.87 on Friday. Rover Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.40 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rover Group by 75.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

