Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CARR. Mizuho downgraded Carrier Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.31.
Carrier Global Stock Performance
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.
Carrier Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529,209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
