Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CARR. Mizuho downgraded Carrier Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $52.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529,209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.