Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Casdin Capital LLC

Casdin Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the period. Sarepta Therapeutics makes up approximately 10.2% of Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $116,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.03. 90,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,479. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.