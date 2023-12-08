Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 152,400 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $23,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 24,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,703 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 273,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 69,340 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 32,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Raymond James lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

