Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 271,494 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2,154.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,094 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 271,494 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Wynn Resorts worth $30,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.70.

Shares of WYNN opened at $82.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average of $96.91. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,031.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.00%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

