Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 28,680 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Teledyne Technologies worth $29,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,422.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,641.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,447 shares of company stock worth $1,391,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $406.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.33. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

