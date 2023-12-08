Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 101,968 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,968 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Builders FirstSource worth $24,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 592.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.14.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $146.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.52 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

