Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 397,185 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,197,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,185 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Blue Owl Capital worth $25,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 842.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 312,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 279,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,240,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,701,000 after buying an additional 238,961 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDST Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $13.46 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $429.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

