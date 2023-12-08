Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 451,981 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 2,558.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451,981 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $30,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 311.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after buying an additional 369,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 41.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,460,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCOR opened at $58.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,974,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,974,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $4,065,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,552,174.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,348 shares of company stock worth $25,211,234 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

