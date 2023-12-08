Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 8,562 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Meritage Homes worth $29,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,336,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after purchasing an additional 154,467 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 142,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 49,286 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,327,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,035,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:MTH opened at $153.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.38. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $86.79 and a 52-week high of $153.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.99%.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

