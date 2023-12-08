Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,002,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of CenterPoint Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,736,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,799,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 42.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,348,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,199 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.