Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,420 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $25,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.60.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $534.15 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.25 and a 1-year high of $564.78. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.46.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

