Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $24.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,623 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock opened at $353.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.27. The stock has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $387.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at $18,218,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

