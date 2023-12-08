Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $26.08 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,822 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $26,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. TCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,192,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $10,878,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $131.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.46.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

