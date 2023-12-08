Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $28.14 Million Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 24,788 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 1.96% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $28,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at $389,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $206.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.05 and its 200-day moving average is $198.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.54. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $248.23.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.68 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

