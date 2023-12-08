Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $30.54 Million Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 1,351.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 690,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,864 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of ATI worth $30,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ATI by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in ATI by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,430,000 after buying an additional 1,827,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ATI by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ATI opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.29. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

