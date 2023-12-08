Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 250,350 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,474,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250,350 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $25,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 610,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 264,322 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 33,230 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 24,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 17.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

