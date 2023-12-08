Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 50,070 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,325,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $372.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $272.70 and a 12-month high of $378.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.54.

Read Our Latest Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.