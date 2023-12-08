Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 975.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,639 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of CMS Energy worth $30,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CMS opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.25. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,667 shares of company stock worth $1,423,372 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.