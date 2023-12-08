Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146,649 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Global Payments worth $27,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3,956.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,319 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,301,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,704,000 after acquiring an additional 920,422 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.96.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.4 %

GPN opened at $119.87 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.62 and its 200-day moving average is $112.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.