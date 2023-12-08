Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,343 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $28,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2,423.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 60,598 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 76,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $162.75 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $164.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.91. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

