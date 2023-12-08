Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 329,706 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,706 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Global-e Online worth $31,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Global-e Online by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

