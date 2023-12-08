Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,226,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 274,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $33,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Euronav by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Euronav by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period.

NYSE EURN opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.23.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. Euronav had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 46.76%.

EURN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.01.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

