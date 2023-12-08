Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Shares Gap Down to $4.80

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $3.93. Science 37 shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 20,163 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.48.
Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 206.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science 37 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.
