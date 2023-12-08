Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Shares Gap Down to $4.80

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $3.93. Science 37 shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 20,163 shares changing hands.

Science 37 Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Science 37 alerts:

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 206.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science 37 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Science 37

Science 37 Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCE. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Science 37 in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Science 37 in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Science 37 by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science 37 in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Science 37 in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.