Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Datadog from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.80.

Get Datadog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Trading Up 0.6 %

DDOG stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -958.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,288,900.86. Following the transaction, the president now owns 247,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,852,951.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,288,900.86. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 247,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,852,951.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,085 shares of company stock worth $54,582,778 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after buying an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after buying an additional 4,296,835 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after buying an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,166,000 after buying an additional 88,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.