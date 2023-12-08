Scott Akamine Sells 10,000 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) insider Scott Akamine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Akamine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Scott Akamine sold 7,500 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,623,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,693,000 after acquiring an additional 129,355 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,088,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,999,000 after purchasing an additional 861,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,832,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,632,000 after purchasing an additional 347,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,804,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

