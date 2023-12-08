Scott Akamine Sells 10,000 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEREGet Free Report) insider Scott Akamine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Akamine also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 5th, Scott Akamine sold 7,500 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CEREGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CERE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,623,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,693,000 after acquiring an additional 129,355 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,088,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,999,000 after purchasing an additional 861,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,832,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,632,000 after purchasing an additional 347,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,804,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

