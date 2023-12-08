Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $78.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.41. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $79.57. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $151,058.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,095.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $151,058.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,425 shares of company stock worth $6,871,053. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

