Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Announces Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.11)-0.01 EPS.

Semtech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Semtech has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Semtech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Summit Insights raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Insider Activity at Semtech

In other Semtech news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Semtech by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.